India-UK to launch ‘Roadmap 2030’ at Virtual Summit

India and the UK will launch a comprehensive ‘Roadmap 2030’ to deepen cooperation over the next decade across five key areas at a Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

The areas for further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation include people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare, per an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Both leaders will also discuss Covid-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic,’ the release said.

The UK has been helping India to fight the current surge in infections and deaths in the country by supplying essentials such as oxygen equipment and ventilators that have already started arriving.

Johnson had to twice put off his planned visit to India this year--the first time in January for India’s Republic Day celebrations and the second time in April--as the Covid-19 pandemic made travel difficult.

India and UK share a ‘Strategic Partnership’ since 2004. It has been marked by regular high level exchanges and growing convergences in diverse areas, the release said.

‘The Summit will be an important opportunity to elevate our multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the release stated.

The two sides had earlier expressed their interest in a possible launch of the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) at the Summit, which could lead to a potential comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.