Indian-Americans believe ‘Howdy, Modi’ would take India-US ties to new level

Indian-Americans here are very enthusiastic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly addressing a mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally, an event they believe would take the bilateral ties to a new level.
Dallas-based Ashok Mago said that ‘Howdy, Modi’ is an opportunity for the two leaders to showcase to the world the shared values and principles of the two largest democratic countries of the world.
“This meeting has great significance,” Mago said.
“It (Howdy Modi) shows that President Trump wants the US-India relationship strong and is committed to this. I do not think that President Trump has shared a dais with a visiting foreign leader like this, Dallas-based Mago told PTI as he awaited to greet Trump at the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston.
An eminent Indian American, who has played a key role in strengthening India US relationship, Mago was one four Indian-Americans who were invited by the White House to meet the president on his arrival at the Joint Reserve Base.
Accompanying Mago to the air force base, Piyush Patel said that this was a dream come true.
“For me this mega event will take India-US relationship goes to a whole new level, he said.
India, he asserted, should be treated as a most favoured nation as is the case with major the European countries. Defence, technology and energy are some of the key sectors he identified as major areas of co-operation that would take the relationship to a new level.
“Trump and Modi addressing 50,000 Indian Americans in Houston means a lot for the two countries and the diaspora,” said Sunil Maini.
“Today, there are no other leaders like Trump and Modi. For both of them the country comes first. Both of them are working for the people of the country,” he said.
