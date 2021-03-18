Indian-origin man charged in US for cyberstalking

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A 31-year-old Indian-origin computer security consultant has been charged in the US for allegedly engaging in a cyberstalking campaign against a woman and threatening multiple people, including a deputy prosecutor and a police officer investigating him.
Sumit Garg from Seattle was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking, three counts of cyberstalking in violation of criminal order, and two counts of cyberstalking, Acting US Attorney Tessa M Gorman announced.
Garg was transferred to federal custody last week and was ordered detained at the Federal Detention Centre at SeaTac on March 15, 2021, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.
He will be arraigned on the indictment on March 25.
According to a detailed criminal complaint and the indictment in the case, Garg has been involved in an extensive campaign of threats and sexually explicit messaging and posts about a woman who used to share an apartment with his spouse.
Using her personal information, Garg threatened and tormented the former roommate in violation of court order.
He allegedly also used his computer skills to threaten multiple people in the former roommate’s life, including her uncle who represented her in obtaining a civil protection order, her current boyfriend, the Seattle Police Detective who investigated the threats, and even the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney who filed charges against Garg for his illegal stalking conduct.
He used his computer skills to try to hide who was sending the threats or making the posts.
The case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service with assistance from the Seattle Police Department.
Conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison. Cyberstalking in violation of criminal order is punishable by a mandatory minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in prison. Cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...