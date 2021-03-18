Indian-origin man charged in US for cyberstalking

A 31-year-old Indian-origin computer security consultant has been charged in the US for allegedly engaging in a cyberstalking campaign against a woman and threatening multiple people, including a deputy prosecutor and a police officer investigating him.

Sumit Garg from Seattle was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking, three counts of cyberstalking in violation of criminal order, and two counts of cyberstalking, Acting US Attorney Tessa M Gorman announced.

Garg was transferred to federal custody last week and was ordered detained at the Federal Detention Centre at SeaTac on March 15, 2021, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

He will be arraigned on the indictment on March 25.

According to a detailed criminal complaint and the indictment in the case, Garg has been involved in an extensive campaign of threats and sexually explicit messaging and posts about a woman who used to share an apartment with his spouse.

Using her personal information, Garg threatened and tormented the former roommate in violation of court order.

He allegedly also used his computer skills to threaten multiple people in the former roommate’s life, including her uncle who represented her in obtaining a civil protection order, her current boyfriend, the Seattle Police Detective who investigated the threats, and even the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney who filed charges against Garg for his illegal stalking conduct.

He used his computer skills to try to hide who was sending the threats or making the posts.

The case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service with assistance from the Seattle Police Department.

Conspiracy to engage in cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison. Cyberstalking in violation of criminal order is punishable by a mandatory minimum of one year and a maximum of five years in prison. Cyberstalking is punishable by up to five years in prison.