Indiana University sees surge in Covid-19 at fraternity, sorority houses

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Indiana University at Bloomington on Thursday urged students living in fraternity and sorority houses to move out, citing an “alarming” rate of positive Covid-19 tests that marked the latest outbreak in the US Midwest and at a college campus.
The university said on Twitter that positive tests for coronavirus were exceeding 50 per cent in some Greek houses, higher than in dorms, and told fraternity and sorority members to “re-evaluate their current living situation”.
“Based on an increasingly alarming rate of positive test results from continued Covid mitigation testing, IU Bloomington and its public health experts believe Greek houses are not safe given the pandemic conditions,” the school tweeted.
Indiana University, a campus of some 40,000 students, said it lacked the authority to manage the privately owned houses, but hoped Greek organisations and landlords would work with students to help them make new arrangements.
Some students responding on social media accused the school of unfairly blaming the Greek system. Others said administrators should have expected outbreaks where a number of people were living in close quarters.
Major universities have grappled with thousands of students returning to campus for the fall semester, with some imposing online-only learning. New cases have spiked at some colleges that have allowed students to return to class.
New coronavirus infections have fallen nationwide for six weeks in a row but surged in the Midwest. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota are reporting the highest percentage of positive tests, over 20 per cent in each state.
Hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists descended on Sturgis, South Dakota, in August for an annual rally and health experts feared that could further spread the virus. On Wednesday, a Minnesota health official said a motorcycle enthusiast in his 60s who had shown up there died of Covid.
Among those who have tested positive in recent days are British actor Robert Pattinson, 35, bringing an abrupt halt to production of his film The Batman as Hollywood struggles to regain its footing following a pandemic shutdown.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
The stock of SBI Cards, since confirming a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart in early June, has ...
₹1131 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
* Domestic violence is faced by women irrespective of the social class you belong toWorking from home during ...
Nisha Susan’s debut collection of short stories looks at how the internet has curated modern human ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...