Indonesia imposes 10 per cent VAT on Facebook, Disney, Tiktok -tax office

Reuters JAKARTA | Updated on August 07, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

Last month it announced VAT on Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google. The move comes in the backdrop of shift in spending patterns with increased remote working amid the pandemic, which has hit government finances

Indonesia has added more technology companies that will be obligated to apply 10 per cent value-added tax on sales to Indonesian customers to include Facebook, Disney and TikTok, the tax office said in a statement on Friday.

South-east Asia’s biggest country, which has a population of nearly 270 million people, announced last month it will impose 10 per cent VAT on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google, as spending patterns shift with increased remote working amid the pandemic, which has hit government finances.

The additional companies announced on Friday include three units of Facebook, Tiktok Pte Ltd, Apple Distribution International Ltd, The Walt Disney Company (South-east Asia) Pte Ltd, and more of Amazon's subsidiaries, including its audiobook unit Audible and its voice assistant Alexa.

The companies did not not immediately respond to requests to comment.

Under Indonesia’s rules, non-resident foreign firms which sell digital products and services in Indonesia worth at least 600 million rupiah ($41,039.67) a year or which generate yearly traffic from at least 12,000 users will be required to pay the 10 per cent VAT.

Indonesia expects to record a 13 annual drop in state revenue this year as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts business activity. ($1 = 14,620 rupiah)

