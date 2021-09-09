Indonesia oleochem exports up on pandemic demand for hygiene goods

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Indonesian oleochemical exports are expected to increase for a third consecutive year on higher demand for cleaning and healthcare products during the pandemic, the chair of the country’s oleochemical producers association (APOLIN) said.
The south-east Asian nation is the world’s biggest palm oil producer and is expected to export 4 million tonnes of oleochemicals derived from the edible oil this year, up 5.3 per cent from 3.8 million tonnes in 2020.
In value terms, exports of the chemical compounds used in soaps and cosmetics are seen at $3.8 billion this year, up 46.2 per cent on the $2.6 billion recorded in 2020, APOLIN Chairman, Rapolo Hutabarat, told a virtual conference on Thursday.
In 2019, Indonesian oleochemical exports stood at 3.2 million tonnes valued at $2.1 billion.
The steady rise was due to increased demand for personal hygiene products during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Awareness for hygiene, frequent hand washing and bathing after doing activities outside is directly increasing demand for... liquid soap, soap bars, shampoo and healthcare products,” Hutabarat said, describing the pandemic as the main driver.
Also see: Covid impact: Edible oil imports seen lower at 13 million tonnes during oil year 2020-21
In the January-July period, oleochemical exports jumped to 3.82 million tonnes, up more than 16 per cent on 3.27 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to data from the trade ministry.
The data also showed higher palm oil exports in the January-July period compared to the year earlier.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...