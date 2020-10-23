World

Indonesia president orders ministers to target lower exports of raw coal

Reuters Jakarta | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo   -  REUTERS

Country should quickly develop domestic industry to upgrade, liquefy and gasify its coal, he says

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday ordered his cabinet ministers to set a target to reduce exports of unprocessed coal and accelerate plans to develop derivative industries for processing the fuel.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest thermal coal exporter, should quickly develop domestic industry to upgrade, liquefy and gasify its coal, the president said.

“I want to seek solutions on the slow development of the derivative industry because we have been exporting raw coal for too long. I think its time for this to end,” he said in a broadcast of the virtual meeting.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.