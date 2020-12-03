Interpol warns of fake Covid-19 vaccines

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The International Criminal Police Organisation, commonly known as Interpol, cautioned health authorities on Wednesday of the worldwide threat from the organised crime groups who have set their eyes on the coronavirus vaccine. This includes fake Covid-19 vaccines and theft of supplies.
This comes after the top three coronavirus vaccine candidates are ready for roll-out. Interpol believes that many people will be desperate to buy the vaccine in order to prevent the infection, making themselves bait for criminals.
“As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains,” Juergen Stock, head of the global policing agency based in Lyon, France, said in a statement.
“Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives,” he said.
Earlier, Interpol warned the world about the surge in fake Covid-19 testing kits and other medical products as countries across the globe rushed to secure supplies during the first wave of the pandemic.
Interpol’s cybercrime unit recently examined over 3,000 websites linked to online pharmacies selling illicit drugs and other medical products. Out of which, 1,700 resorted to phishing and tricked people into sending their personal data.
“ It is important to be vigilant, be skeptical and be safe, as offers which appear too good to be true usually are,” he added.
“The need for coordination between law enforcement and health regulatory bodies will also play a vital role to ensure the safety of individuals and wellbeing of communities are protected,” as per the Interpol’s official release.
