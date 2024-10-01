Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they launched tens of missiles toward Israel and warned that if Israel retaliated Tehran’s response would be “more crushing and destructive”, Iranian state TV reported.

“After a period of restraint, Iran has targeted the heart of the occupied territories with tens of missiles following the martyrdom of (Hamas leader) Ismail Haniyeh ... the intensification of the Zionist regime’s attacks on Lebanon and Gaza, the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and (of) Guards Commander Abbas Nilforoushan.”

A senior Iranian official told Reuters the missile launches were ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has remained in a secure location since Israeli airstrikes on Beirut killed Nasrallah last week.

Tehran is “fully prepared” for an Israeli retaliation, the official added.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday the missile attack from Iran was over and people could leave air raid shelters.

“Following the situational assessment, it was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country,” it said in a statement.

US directives

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has directed the U.S. military to aid Israel’s defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles targeting Israel, the White House National Security Council said on Tuesday.

Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the attack from the White House situation room and receiving regular updates, NSC spokesperson Sean Savett said in a post on X.

A flare burns in the sky after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, southern Lebanon October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

UN condemns broadening conflict

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the “broadening of the Middle East conflict, with escalation after escalation” after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

“This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire,” Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iran attack to have consequences, says Israeli military

Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday was serious and will have consequences, Israel’s military spokesman said, declining to specify how and when Israel would respond.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said he was not aware of any casualties from the missile volley. He said there were a few hits in the centre of the country and in the south.

Israel downs dozens of missiles

Israeli air defences shot down dozens of Iranian missiles that flew over Syria on Tuesday, Syrian army sources told Reuters, after Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel.