Iran rejects US President Joe Biden's support of anti-government protests as interference in Tehran's state matters, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on Sunday.

"In recent days, the US government and officials have tried desperately to inflame unrest in Iran under various excuses and in any way they can, and have supported the riots in our country and the creation of violence," Kanaani added.

Commenting on the weeks of unrest in Iran since a woman died in police custody, Biden, on Saturday, said that he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.

