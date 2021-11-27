Iranian police clash with protesters after water shortage rallies

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Iranian security forces used tear gas, batons and apparently birdshot on Friday during clashes with protesters demonstrating in Isfahan in support of farmers angry over water shortages, according to Iranian news agencies and social media posts.
Videos posted on social media showed officers in the central Iranian city apparently opening fire with birdshot in the dried up riverbed of the Zayandeh Rud, the largest river in the drought-stricken region, and nearby streets.
The semi-official news agency Fars said demonstrators threw rocks and set fire to a police motorcycle and an ambulance.
“They are in groups of 40-50 on streets around Khaju Bridge and are estimated at around 300,” Fars said.
State TV showed police firing tear gas at demonstrators gathered in the dried riverbed. A video posted on social media showed protesters chanting back, “Shame on you!”
Also see: Singapore runs short of nurses, nursing in high demand globally
Social media videos showed several injured protesters, at least one with apparent birdshot pellet wounds. There were no confirmed reports on the number of injured and Reuters could not independently verify the videos.
Overnight, farmers holding a two-week-long peaceful sit-into protest against water shortages in the region were dispersed by unidentified men who set fire to their tents. Social media posts said they were security forces while State media said they were “thugs”.
State media earlier said farmers had agreed to leave after reaching a deal with authorities.
The farmers in Isfahan province have for years protested against the diversion of water from the Zayandeh Rud to supply other areas, leaving their farms dry and threatening their livelihoods. A pipeline carrying water to Yazd province has been repeatedly damaged, according to Iranian media.
In July, protests broke out over water shortages in the oil-producing southwest, with the UN Human Rights Chief criticising the fatal shooting of protesters. Tehran rejected the criticism.
Also see: WTO Ministerial meet indefinitely postponed as 'Omicron' threat disrupts travel
Mobile internet appeared to have been blocked in protest-affected neighbourhoods of Isfahan, a resident told Reuters, in an apparent effort to stop the spread of videos of the clashes.
Iran has blamed its worst drought in 50 years for the water shortages, while critics also point to mismanagement.
With an economy crippled by US sanctions, Iran has been the Middle East’s worst-hit country in the Covid-19 pandemic. The drought has forced Iran to import a record volume of wheat.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...