Israel PM Netanyahu tested negative for coronavirus after his close aide tested positive

A Mayday call from the airline sector
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Israeli Prime Minister tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Monday after his confidant and her husband had tested positive for the virus a day before. However, the doctors have asked Netanyahu to maintain social distancing and remain in 14-day quarantine to keep a tab if any symptoms show up, as per media reports.
Netanyahu’s family and his close advisors were also examined for the coronavirus, but all of them were declared negative, PM’s spokesperson informed media on Monday.
Netanyahu addressed the country moments after the authorities got to know that his close aide is suffering from the disease. The addressing had happened before Netanyahu received his test results.
He declared that he was going for self-isolation and this should be taken as a “personal example” for Israelis.
On a lighter note, he said: “the cameraman is six meters away, and I did my own make-up and hair, which is why it looks like this.”
Meanwhile, the officials had maintained that the parliamentary aide is not in a critical condition.
Israel’s health ministry had asked to keep her in a 14-day quarantine period and test others who had come in contact with the parliamentarian.
Israeli media said the aide had been present at a parliament session last week attended by Netanyahu as well as opposition lawmakers with whom he is trying to build an emergency coalition government to help address the coronavirus crisis.
While Netanyahu was tested for coronavirus as a precaution on March 15, his office said. The result was negative.
Israeli Health Minister also revealed that the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel now stands at 4,695, a rise of 100 cases since Sunday night, as per media reports.
