Israel to restart tourist group program for vaccinated visitors

Israel will restart its tourist pilot program on September 19, allowing organised tourist groups of 5-30 people to visit the country, the Tourism Ministry said on Sunday.

Tourists must have proof of a second Israel Health Ministry-recognized coronavirus vaccination within the past six months, or have had their third vaccination, in order to qualify for entry. They will also have to present a negative PCR test, taken 72 hours or less before arrival, and will undergo a serological test at the airport when they land.

The program was initiated in May 2021 and more than 2,000 tourists entered the country, but it was later halted as virus infection numbers in the country surged. The ministry said it hopes to allow individual tourists into Israel in the near future, depending on morbidity rates in the country and around the world. Israel has mostly barred tourism since the beginning of the pandemic.