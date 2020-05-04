Italy reports its lowest death toll post-lockdown

Italy on Sunday reported 174 deaths owing to Covid-19, the lowest increase in the Covid-19 fatalities in the country has seen since March 10, when the Italian government had extended a complete lockdown from Northern Italy to the entire country.

The low death toll on Sunday comes a day prior to the country finally relaxing its two-month nationwide lockdown. According to media reports, manufacturing and construction work in Italy is set to resume from today, May 4. Shops will be reopening on May 14.

While bars, restaurants, cafes and other non-essential businesses will remain shut at least till June 1.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has apologized to the country’s citizens for delays in financial aid. Authorities are planning a cautious exit from lockdown during this month to revive the economy as per a Bloomberg report. Authorities are anticipating reopening some businesses earlier than expected if cases subside over the next few days, Conte had said in an interview with La Stampa published on Sunday.

The government had also approved a 25 billion-euro support package in March and plans to fund another economic stimulus package worth 55 billion euros, the report said.

Four million people in Europe’s hardest-hit country will return to their construction sites and factories as per reports.

France and Spain, the other European countries that are most impacted by Covid-19 have also reported low fatalities n Sunday. France reported 135 deaths while Spain's 164 fatalities were the lowest since mid-March, BBC reported.

Italy has reported over 2.1 lakh cases of Covid-19 with the death toll surpassing 28,800 as per reports.