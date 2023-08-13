The first step was the visit of the Italian patrol vessel, Morosoni. Along with the ship, we also had representatives of the biggest Italian defence industry companies - Leonardo, Fincantieri, and Elettronica, visiting Mumbai. With the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership, we would like to collaborate with India in the defence, cyber security, and space sectors. This year, we also took advantage of India’s G20 presidency to have bilateral meetings between Ministers of agriculture and energy transition. Now, there will be one on culture. So really, there has been an intensification of visits, initiatives, and projects between India and Italy.