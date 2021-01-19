It’s not going to be easy, says Kamala Harris

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead after January 20 when Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, saying it is not going to be easy.
“We’re going into Wednesday knowing that we’re ready to do the work, and we’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s not going to be easy,” Harris told reporters at Martha’s Table in Anacostia here on Monday, observing the National Day of Service.
“Joe has outlined our plan for vaccinations, our plan for recovery, and in particular relief for working people, for families. And there is a lot to do. Some of them say that ours are ambitious goals, but we do believe with hard work and cooperation of the members of the United States Congress that we can get it done,” Harris said in response to a question.
Asked if she felt safe going to the inauguration, she said, “I am looking forward to be sworn in as the next Vice President of the United States and I will walk there to that moment proudly with my head up and my shoulders back”.
Kamala Harris and the future Second Gentleman of the US Doug Emhoff participated in a service event at Martha’s Table in Anacostia on Monday, packing food into plastic bags which will be distributed. The couple were seen packing bags with the list laid out for them — two potatoes, two oranges, a macaroni and cheese, etc.
“We’re here at Martha’s Table to support the work that is happening. Volunteers are here. There are a number of high school students from Jack and Jill who are here, in honour of the Day of Service when we recognize and pay tribute to the work of Dr. King,” she said.
“I think it’s so important to remember that Dr. King was killed in large part, I believe, because he was on the verge of bringing together the civil rights movement around racial justice with the fight for economic justice,” she said.
“When we look at where we are as a country today, we know that the fight Dr. King was engaged in is still a fight in America, which is to recognize our collective responsibility to address these injustices,” said Harris.
She further said today in America, one in six families describe their household as being hungry, one in five describe an inability to pay rent, while one in three describe an inability to pay their bills. “
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1465145015001510 Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ...
Bucking the overall market trend, the stock of Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) gained on Monday and ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...