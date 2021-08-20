Jaishankar, Blinken discuss response to Afghanistan crisis

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, discussed the on-going turmoil in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and agreed to co-ordinate on the matter.
“Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination,” said US Department of State Spokesperson, Ned Price.
The Islamic militant group Taliban took control of the Afghanistan government in Kabul on August 15 after twenty years of conflict. This happened following the US government’s decision to withdraw the troops that have been in the country for two decades following the 9/11 terror attacks.
Thousands of Afghan citizens are now desperate to leave the country and are seeking passage to other countries, including the US and India.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, recently, came up with a special e-visa to expedite processing of visa applications from Afghanistan.
