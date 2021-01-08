World

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for ‘comfort women’: media

Reuters January 8 | Updated on January 08, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo   -  REUTERS

Japan summoned South Korea’s ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former “comfort women”, Japanese media said.

The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japan’s 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula. A previous ruling over forced wartime labour chilled ties between the Asian neighbours.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 08, 2021
diplomacy
South Korea
Japan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.