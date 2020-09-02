Japanese researchers reveal effective treatment for severe Covid-19 cases

Researchers from Japan have carried out a study where they identified an effective treatment for severe Covid-19 positive patients who suffer from inflammatory responses.

The study was published in the journal PNAS. The researchers examined the symptoms of the virus that persist even after the recovery of the patient from active viral infection.

The researchers noted in their study that cytokines are a group of small proteins that can either enhance or inhibit the human body’s immune response to infection, trauma, and diseases, such as cancer.

One of their main roles is to stimulate inflammation, which initiates the healing process.

The problem is, overstimulation of the inflammatory response has an array of harmful complications, ranging from asthma to severe autoimmune diseases, the research team noted in their study.

The researchers further maintained that one such complication, called cytokine release syndrome (CRS), was seen in patients suffering from hyperimmune response to microbial infection or trauma. This can lead to multiple organ failure and even death.

Lead author of the study Sujin Kang of Osaka University, Japan, stated in a statement: “Despite knowing which cytokines are involved, there is still no specific immunotherapy for CRS, and treatment is limited to supportive care.”

“To better understand the molecular mechanisms of CRS pathogenesis, we first studied the cytokine profiles of 91 patients diagnosed with CRS associated with bacterial sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or burns,” Kang added.

The team said that increased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels are also associated with more severe cases of pneumonia, a common cause of death among Covid-19 patients.

Researchers recommended an antibody-based drug called Actemra for severe Covid-19 patients. The drug helps in the rapid decline of the levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokines and could alleviate severe disease symptoms.