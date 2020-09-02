Japanese researchers reveal effective treatment for severe Covid-19 cases

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Researchers from Japan have carried out a study where they identified an effective treatment for severe Covid-19 positive patients who suffer from inflammatory responses.
The study was published in the journal PNAS. The researchers examined the symptoms of the virus that persist even after the recovery of the patient from active viral infection.
The researchers noted in their study that cytokines are a group of small proteins that can either enhance or inhibit the human body’s immune response to infection, trauma, and diseases, such as cancer.
One of their main roles is to stimulate inflammation, which initiates the healing process.
The problem is, overstimulation of the inflammatory response has an array of harmful complications, ranging from asthma to severe autoimmune diseases, the research team noted in their study.
The researchers further maintained that one such complication, called cytokine release syndrome (CRS), was seen in patients suffering from hyperimmune response to microbial infection or trauma. This can lead to multiple organ failure and even death.
Lead author of the study Sujin Kang of Osaka University, Japan, stated in a statement: “Despite knowing which cytokines are involved, there is still no specific immunotherapy for CRS, and treatment is limited to supportive care.”
“To better understand the molecular mechanisms of CRS pathogenesis, we first studied the cytokine profiles of 91 patients diagnosed with CRS associated with bacterial sepsis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or burns,” Kang added.
The team said that increased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels are also associated with more severe cases of pneumonia, a common cause of death among Covid-19 patients.
Researchers recommended an antibody-based drug called Actemra for severe Covid-19 patients. The drug helps in the rapid decline of the levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokines and could alleviate severe disease symptoms.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...