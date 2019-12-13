Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe says he is still planning to visit India next week

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is still planning to visit India next week despite several news reports indicating he was considering cancelling his trip amid violent protests in the north-east over the new citizenship law.

Abe was earlier scheduled to begin his visit on Sunday and had been slated to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam, one of the regions where demonstrations have turned violent. The talks will be the sixteenth between the two leaders. A cancellation would be a blow to Abe’s policy of cultivating ties with India to balance out Chinas growing power in the region.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, that was approved on Wednesday, had changed the rules governing the granting of citizenship to undocumented migrants to include religion as a criterion.

In recent days, angry protests have erupted in Assam with thousands clashing with police amid concerns the new laws may lead to an influx of migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh. There have also been demonstrations in other north-eastern states including Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura.

When asked whether the trip would go ahead, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier Friday that there was a need to pay close attention to local conditions.