Joe Biden and Kamala Harris greet Hindus on Ganesh Chaturthi

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his Indian-origin running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and expressed hope for a new beginning.
“To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings,” Biden said in a tweet.
Harris also extended her greetings to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion.
“Joining @ JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, Harris said, retweeting Biden’s tweet.
On the final day of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Thursday, Biden, 77, accepted the Democratic Party’s nomimation as the presidential candidate to challenge incumbent President Trump, a Republican, in the November 3 presidential election.
Harris, 55, scripted history in US politics as she became the first Indian-American and Black woman to get a major party’s vice presidential nomination on the third day of the DNC.
