Joe Biden says he wont testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Former Vice President Joe Biden again said that he would refuse to testify in President Donald Trumps Senate impeachment trial, even if subpoenaed.
In an interview with the Des Moines Register editorial board, Biden said any testimony would just distract from the charges that Trump abused the power of the presidency by pressuring Ukraine to smear him and obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with the investigation.
“What are you going to cover?” he told the influential Iowa newspaper’s editor. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”
Biden said earlier this month that he would not testify, saying it would allow lawmakers to take their eye off the ball instead of focusing on Trumps actions.
For now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he would prefer a trial with no witnesses, though Trump and some of his Republican allies have floated calling Biden and his son Hunter to testify.
Only a little more than a week after Senator Elizabeth Warren boasted about her grassroots fund raising at a Democratic debate, her campaign admitted it is falling short. In an email to supporters, the Warren campaign said it has raised less money than in the previous quarter.
“So far this quarter, we’ve raised a little over $17 million. That’s a good chunk behind where we were at this time last quarter,” the email says, according to CNBC. If that holds, it would be about a 30 per cent drop from her third-quarter total of roughly $25 million.
Campaigns frequently send these kinds of last-minute appeals just before the Federal Election Commission reporting deadlines. In this case, Tuesday will be the deadline for both the fourth quarter and the annual campaign finance reports.
However, its particularly bad timing for Warren, who sparred with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg last week over his reliance on big donors, especially a fund raiser held in a wine cave in California.
Warren has eschewed fundraisers with big donors, relying instead on small, mostly online donations, though she accepts $2,800 donations from individuals, the maximum a person can contribute.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...