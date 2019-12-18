Judge rules in favour of US effort to take Snowden’s book money

Clean facts
Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden violated secrecy agreements with the US government that allow it to claim proceeds from a memoir he published earlier this year, a judge ruled Tuesday.
US District Judge Liam O’Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled that Snowden is liable for breach of contract with the government because he published “Permanent Record”, without submitting it for a pre-publication review, in violation agreements he signed with both the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency.
In the book, Snowden explains how he viewed himself as a whistleblower by revealing details about the government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security. Snowden was charged under the US Espionage Act. He now lives in Russia in order to avoid arrest.
O’Grady wrote that under the agreements, Snowden was required to allow the government to review anything he planned to publish “containing any mention of intelligence data or activities, or any other information or material which is...known to be classified”.
“The terms of the CIA Secrecy Agreements further provide that Snowden forfeits any proceeds from disclosures that breach the agreements. These terms continue to apply to Snowden,” the judge wrote.
The Washington Post first reported on the judge’s ruling. Snowden’s lawyers had argued that the government had already broken the secrecy agreements by indicating that it wouldn’t give his book a fair prepublication review. His lawyers have also said that the book contains no material that hadn’t previously been made public.
Brett Max Kaufman, an attorney with the ACLU’s Centre for Democracy and lawyer for Snowden, said the legal team disagrees with the ruling and is reviewing its options.
“It’s far-fetched to believe that the government would have reviewed Mr Snowden’s book or anything else he submitted in good faith,” Kaufman said in a statement. “For that reason, Mr Snowden preferred to risk his future royalties than to subject his experiences to improper government censorship.”
The federal government’s lawsuit didn’t attempt to limit the book’s distribution, but asked the judge to allow the government to collect all the proceeds from the book.
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...