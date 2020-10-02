Justin Bieber’s Instagram photo sends Crocs Inc shares soaring

Shares of Crocs Inc. rallied after an Instagram photo from pop star Justin Bieber suggested he will collaborate with the company on a pair of its distinctive footwear.

Soon, the musician said in the social-media post on Thursday along with a picture of orange Crocs floating in a swimming pool. The post had been liked more than 700,000 times within a few hours, including by the official Crocs account.

Crocs shares surged as much as 13% to the highest intraday level since 2007.

The vague but suggestive Instagram post drew attention in the sneaker world, where the once-uncool Crocs brand has gained in popularity thanks to collaborations with artists such as Post Malone and Bad Bunny. It also registered on Wall Street, and analysts say that a Bieber collaboration could lift Crocs into another dimension, citing the company’s previous team-ups.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

“We expect the collaboration to launch in Croctober (October), and add to the acceleration of Crocs brand momentum, Poser said in a report. The analyst has been expecting the Bieber collaboration for some time”.