Kamala Harris lights into Joe Biden on race relations, as debate gets testy

Joe Biden came under fire from Kamala Harris on race relations as the California senator accused him of being insensitive to the plight of African-Americans with his past opposition to school busing and by working with segregationist lawmakers earlier in his career.

“I do not believe you are a racist,” Harris told Biden, “but it was hurtful to hear him speak warmly of two pro-segregation senators, with whom he worked to oppose federal guidelines on busing to integrate public schools”. While he was doing that, she was a “little girl” in California who was in just the second class to integrate schools in Berkeley, she said.

“There are moments in history when states fail to preserve the civil rights of our people,” Harris said, calling for more federal action.

Biden responded that he did not praise racists and defended his record on civil rights starting as a public defender and not, like Harris, choosing to work on the other side as a prosecutor. He said its fine if you want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights because he has throughout his career.

It was the sharpest exchange in two nights of Democratic debates in Miami and it was one of several episodes in a strong performance by Harris, who is aiming to raise her profile and poll numbers behind Biden, the front-runner and other leading candidates in a crowded field.

Confrontation

Thursday’s forum was much more combative overall than the previous nights debate as it featured four of the five top polling Democrats in the race.

Biden opened the second night of the Democratic presidential debates with a direct attack on Trump’s handling of the economy, setting the tone for a night in which he and nine other hopefuls sought to demonstrate for voters the stark choice they will have in the 2020 election: “Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America. Ordinary middle-class Americans built America,” Biden said. “Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation”

His closest competitor in the race, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, said he would raise taxes on the wealthy and even on the middle class to pay for his Medicare for all plan. “Yes they will pay more in taxes but less in health care for what they get,” he said.

Focus on Trump

Trump was often a focus at Thursday nights debate in Miami, whether the topic was taxes, health care or immigration. Early on, several of the candidates turned away from Trump and focused on each other in a series of testy exchanges, talking over and at each other, until Harris stepped in.

America doesnt want to witness a food fight, they want to know how were going to put food on their tables, Harris said, putting an end to the squabble, which had begun with a generational brawl, as California Representative Eric Swalwell, 38, argued for generational change atop the Democratic Party.

It is time to “pass the torch,” Swalwell said, recalling seeing Biden speak when he was just a child. As the congressman repeated the refrain. Given a chance to respond to an attack, Biden said he wasnt giving up. “Im still holding onto that torch,” he said, before launching into a discussion of his education plans. Sanders also tried to interject, telling the moderators: “I’m part of Joe’s generation, let me respond.”

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, questioned a proposal from Sanders for free college education by saying only low-and middle-income students should be helped because I just don’t believe it makes sense to subsidize the children of billionaires. He also was asked to defend his handling of shooting of a black man by a white South Bend police officer and said systemic racism threatens the well being of every community.

Thursday nights debate in Miami was the first side-by-side appearance of the campaign for Biden and Sanders, who are leading in most polls, and the contrasts between the two are being carefully watched as they chart starkly different paths to the partys nomination and beyond that, the 2020 general election.

Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, has already begun highlighting where he diverges with Biden, aiming to expose the former vice presidents weaknesses with left-leaning voters on issues such as Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

Biden, 76, represents the Democrats centrist wing, while Sanders, 77, is running on a platform he describes as democratic socialism. But the two men largely ignored each other on the debate stage.

The debate is giving voters a chance to see four of the five top-polling candidates for the Democratic nomination interacting with one another, plus half a dozen candidates whove averaged 1% or less in key state and national polling.

Biden and Sanders, two white male septuagenarians, were positioned at podiums in the middle of the stage, flanked by younger, more diverse opponents. On one side is the 37-year-old openly gay Buttigieg, and on the other is Senator Harris of California, 54, an African- and Indian-American woman.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, whos edging out Sanders for second in a growing number of polls, was the only candidate among the leading contenders who ended up on Wednesdays debate stage.

Warrens lower-polling rivals did nothing to knock her off course or didnt challenge her attempt to overtake Sanders as the strongest alternative to Biden. That allowed her to stick largely to her stump speech and deliver a progressive message to millions of people on everything from the corrosive effect of corporate money to gun control, without getting distracted or having to react to a sharp retort.

Trump effect

There was little discussion of Trump during Wednesdays debate, but with Biden and Sanders more explicitly building their campaigns around their arguments of electability the president was a more central foil on Thursday. Although Trump was at an international summit in Osaka, Japan, it was clear he, or his staff, was tuned in.

During a discussion about health care, the candidates were asked whether their plans would provide coverage to undocumented immigrants. All raised their hands. Biden said the U.S. cant let people who are sick go uncovered.

Trump then tweeted from a trip to the Group of 20 meeting in Japan, “All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race!”

Chance for opening

While the first round of debating is not likely to shake up the race, a handful of middle-tier candidates including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro were able to breathe new oxygen into their bids with strong performances on Wednesday night.

Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Michael Bennet,of Colorado, as well as former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, all of whom rarely crack 1 per cent in polls, may be hoping to do the same on Thursday.

The stage also featured two candidates who have never held elected office: former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, whose core promise is to establish a universal basic income of $12,000 for every American adult, and spirituality author Marianne Williamson.