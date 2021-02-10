Kazakhstan opens consulate in Hyderabad to strengthen ties

Opening the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad, the Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev stressed the symbolism of expanding the circle of Kazakh friends in India in the 30th Anniversary of it's Independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador in a statement said, “Kazakhstan is the biggest supplier of uranium to India. In the last ten years, we supplied 9000 tons of uranium and the new contract is under consideration, probably before the President’s visit we will have this contract signed.”

Alimbayev opened the Hall of Kazakh Literature at Nizam Club India, one of the oldest clubs founded in 1884. Books and printed publications about Kazakhstan, culture and history of the country in English and Hindi are displayed in the hall.

The Ambassador said the opening of this Consulate in Hyderabad will lead to significant contribution to deepen our relationship not just in economy and trade, but cultural relations too.

“Kazakhstan is the largest trade partner of India in Central Asia, last year we did trade turnover $2.4 billion. Rapid economic growth in both countries is encouraging further cooperation,” he said.

Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, said: “The Consulate will work towards bridging and strengthening the people-to-people and business relationships between Kazakhstan and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and help enhance exports and imports.”

He said said Mir Nasir Ali Khan provided support to the Embassy and citizens of Kazakhstan during the pandemic. He expressed confidence that the Consulate will make a significant contribution to deepening of bilateral trade, economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and India.

Kazakhstan has been receiving investments in the areas of pharmaceuticals, agriculture food and medical device production. From Hyderabad, Dr Reddy Lab’s has its presence along with more than a thousand pharma-related companies from India.