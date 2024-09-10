Kenya's high court temporarily halted plans to transfer the management of Nairobi's main airport to India's Adani Group, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The order blocks a government proposal to grant Adani a 30-year lease to operate Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, East Africa's largest aviation hub, the report said.
The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
Last month, Kenya's main aviation union Kenya Aviation Workers Union called for a strike over the proposed deal, saying that it will lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.
