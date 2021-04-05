World

Kerry’s visit to Delhi to focus on raising climate ambition

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 05, 2021

US sees India as partner on clean energy research, deployment, says US Embassy spokesperson

US Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry's visit to New Delhi will focus on consultations on increasing climate ambitions ahead of President Joe Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate  on April 22-23 as Washington sees India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, US Embassy spokesperson in New Delhi has said.

“In New Delhi, Special Presidential Envoy Kerry will meet with representatives of the Indian government, private sector, and non-governmental organisations,” the spokesperson said in response to questions on Kerry’s visit to New Delhi beginning Monday.

Also read: Net-zero targets of developed world not good enough: RK Singh

Kerry is visiting Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka from April 1-9, 2021, for consultations on raising climate goals in the backdrop of the Leaders Summit on Climate and the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) later this year.

As one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis, the US Embassy spokesperson said. “We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area. A key focus for our Administration is supporting and encouraging India’s decarbonisation efforts through clean, zero, and low-carbon investment, and supporting India in mitigating its fossil energy use,” the spokesperson added.

Published on April 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

foreign relations
climate change (politics)
USA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.