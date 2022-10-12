The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne on the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last month, will be officially bestowed with his crown and royal paraphernalia at the coronation ceremony to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The palace said the King will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” the palace said.

During the coronation ceremony, the sovereign is “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury. After receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head.

Traditionally, the coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry. The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year’s coronation is expected to include the same core elements.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey – also the site of the Queen’s state funeral.

It is expected that King Charles will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council of senior advisers later this year.

According to reports, Charles is expected to opt for a scaled down version of the grand ceremony, with fewer costume changes and a shorter service.

During the ceremony, the sovereign takes the coronation oath, the form and wording of which have varied over the centuries.

