Korean pop group BTS hosts online event, gains 2 million viewers in an hour

Korean pop group BTS is hosting a two-day free online event owing to global shutdowns in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As authorities around the world have banned public events to “flatten the curve” the seven-member K-pop group had to cancel all its Seoul tours and concerts. The Bangtan Boys later announced that they would host a two-day online event starting today.

The event dubbed ‘Bang Bang Con’ is a Livestream that revisits a few of BTS’ best live concerts. It The Bang Bang Kon includes BTS’ best footage from the past six years, including concerts such as BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

Big Hit Entertainment that manages the group had announced that the home-concert would begin at 12 PM KST. In India, the live stream began on April 18 at 8:30 am IST.

The concert garnered over 2 million viewers within an hour of streaming. ‘#BANGBANGCON’ was the top trending hashtag on Twitter.

“A special online streaming event by BTS for ARMY! // BANG BANG CON:: The at-home BTS concert experience // Spend a couple of Spring Days comfy at home with BANG BANG CON,” BTS captioned its live concert on YouTube.

BTS will be live streaming some of their best concerts throughout April 18 and 19. BTS fans dubbed ‘BTS Army’ can view the concert either on YouTube or on Weverse. In the case of YouTube, the concert is being live-streamed on the ‘BANGTANTV’ channel.

Last month, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had also participated in James Corden’s Homefest special, featuring other popular musicians such as Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa.