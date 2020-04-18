Korean pop group BTS hosts online event, gains 2 million viewers in an hour

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Korean pop group BTS is hosting a two-day free online event owing to global shutdowns in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
As authorities around the world have banned public events to “flatten the curve” the seven-member K-pop group had to cancel all its Seoul tours and concerts. The Bangtan Boys later announced that they would host a two-day online event starting today.
The event dubbed ‘Bang Bang Con’ is a Livestream that revisits a few of BTS’ best live concerts. It The Bang Bang Kon includes BTS’ best footage from the past six years, including concerts such as BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.
Big Hit Entertainment that manages the group had announced that the home-concert would begin at 12 PM KST. In India, the live stream began on April 18 at 8:30 am IST.
The concert garnered over 2 million viewers within an hour of streaming. ‘#BANGBANGCON’ was the top trending hashtag on Twitter.
“A special online streaming event by BTS for ARMY! // BANG BANG CON:: The at-home BTS concert experience // Spend a couple of Spring Days comfy at home with BANG BANG CON,” BTS captioned its live concert on YouTube.
BTS will be live streaming some of their best concerts throughout April 18 and 19. BTS fans dubbed ‘BTS Army’ can view the concert either on YouTube or on Weverse. In the case of YouTube, the concert is being live-streamed on the ‘BANGTANTV’ channel.
Last month, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had also participated in James Corden’s Homefest special, featuring other popular musicians such as Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...