Lanka goes dark after nationwide power breakdown

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
A massive power outage hit Sri Lanka on Monday, plunging the entire country into darkness and disrupting several services and businesses following a technical failure at a major power plant.
The power supply to several areas in Colombo, the Southern Province and Kurunegala was restored after over six hours, while some areas are still affected.
The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said the power disruption was due to a transmission failure at the Kerawalapitiya Grid Sub-Station.
Due to the power outage, the public has been severely inconvenienced and heavy traffic congestion has occurred on several roads in the capital city of Colombo due to the non-functioning of road signals.
Minister of Power and Energy Dullas Alahapperuma visited the Ceylon Electricity Board Head Office to inquire into the matter.
Speaking to media, the minister said all engineers and senior officials are working to rectify the situation and expressed confidence that power will be restored soon, the Colombo Page reported.
The minister ruled out any sabotage, recalling that a similar power outage had occurred in 2016. However, he said the Secretary to the Ministry has been instructed to appoint a committee to look into the power outage.
Chairman of the CEB, Vijitha Herath, said in the process of restoring the power supply, all hydropower plants will be activated first and then other power plants will be connected to their transmission centre.
The CEB expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the public due to the power outage.
Ruling out the possibility of sabotage, the official said a proper investigation needs to be done to ensure similar outages do not happen in future, the daily reported.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...