Leaked document suggests UK will likely roll out Covid-19 vaccines as early as next month: Report

According to a leaked report cited in the Sun News, tens of thousands of people are going to get vaccinated from as early as next month in Europe.

The report added that as many as five large-scale vaccination centrers will be operational by Christmas this year.

The report comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the military would be involved in distributing a coronavirus vaccine as the plan for nationwide roll-out is under way, as per the previous report.

A source told the paper that hundreds of National Health Service (NHS) staff will be deployed to run centres in London. The source said: ‘The earliest we are likely to get the first trial results are in a month’s time – which means the best-case scenario for a potential roll-out is just before Christmas.”

They added: But planning is well under way, so there will be no delay in vaccination once we have a working jab.”

The report further revealed that the leaked documents have mentioned the end of this month as the vaccine roll-out date. However, this can only get confirmed after the European Medicines Agency approves it.

The most vulnerable will b vaccinated first. This includes care home residents and healthcare staff. People over 80 and NHS staff will be vaccinated in the second round, followed by all over 65s, younger adults at higher risk, and people over 50.