Loking forward to ‘an active, positive engagement with the UN admin’, says UN

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Biden administration will have a “very active and positive engagement”, a spokesperson for the UN chief said, underlining that Washington has a key leadership role to play across the international agenda, including in the Security Council.
Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, on Wednesday said Guterres will likely speak to the new US President Joe Biden when appropriate.
“The US has a key leadership role to play across the international agenda, including in the Security Council, on matters of peace and security. We also look forward to working with the administration to advance sustainable development, human rights for all the world’s people,” he told reporters in response to a question at the daily press briefing.
Also read: Covid-19 ‘vaccinationalism’ self-defeating; will delay global recovery: UN Secretary
Dujarric said the UN has seen media reports of expected executive orders to be signed by the Biden administration on issues of climate, global health, World Health Organisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We welcome these reports and developments. As soon as these executive orders are officially signed and become policy, we will, obviously, welcome them more formally,” he said.
Dujarric said there is going to be a “very active and positive engagement” between the Secretary General and the new Biden administration.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...