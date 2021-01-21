World

Loking forward to ‘an active, positive engagement with the UN admin’, says UN

PTI United Nations | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

Spokesperson for the UN Chief said the organisation is looking forward to working with the US administration to advance in sustainable development, human rights for all

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Biden administration will have a “very active and positive engagement”, a spokesperson for the UN chief said, underlining that Washington has a key leadership role to play across the international agenda, including in the Security Council.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, on Wednesday said Guterres will likely speak to the new US President Joe Biden when appropriate.

Strengthening ties

“The US has a key leadership role to play across the international agenda, including in the Security Council, on matters of peace and security. We also look forward to working with the administration to advance sustainable development, human rights for all the world’s people,” he told reporters in response to a question at the daily press briefing.

Dujarric said the UN has seen media reports of expected executive orders to be signed by the Biden administration on issues of climate, global health, World Health Organisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We welcome these reports and developments. As soon as these executive orders are officially signed and become policy, we will, obviously, welcome them more formally,” he said.

Dujarric said there is going to be a “very active and positive engagement” between the Secretary General and the new Biden administration.

