Macron marks Remembrance Day, 101 years since end of WWI

Amazon Echo Studio: Best sounding of the lot
This heavyweight smart speaker adds good music listening to the usual Alexa formula
French President Emmanuel Macron marked Remembrance Day on Monday, by relighting the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, below a spectacular giant Tricolor.
Greeted by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Macron inspected troops during the otherwise low-key ceremony marking 101 years since the Armistice that ended the combat of First World War. The rousing sound of military band brass music was slightly muffled by persistent rain for the hundreds of spectators thronging the Champs Elysees avenue, some of whom waved French flags.
The French leader will later inaugurate a monument for the hundreds of soldiers who died in foreign operations since 1963.
Commemorations were also underway in France’s wartime ally, Britain.
The Royal British Legion urged the nation to remember the 100th anniversary of the first two-minute silence observed on Armistice Day by shutting out modern technology and all distractions. “This year we’re asking the nation to pause — mute your phone, close your laptop, switch off the telly — for just two minutes and pay your respects to our Armed Forces community, past and present,” the legion said on its website. “Join us at 11 AM on 11 November for the two-minute silence.”
The HMS Queen Elizabeth held one of the many ceremonies taking place across Britain to mark the day. Posting a short video on Twitter the ship’s crew honoured the fallen by spelling out “Lest we Forget” on the aircraft carrier’s massive deck.
Britain’s largest ceremony took place on Sunday. The event in central London is traditionally held on the closest Sunday to the anniversary of the end of World War I at 11 am on November 11, 1918.
Queen Elizabeth II led the nation in remembering the war dead, as the political leaders paused campaigning for the December 12 election to take part in a sombre service in London.
The queen, dressed in black, watched from a balcony as her son and heir Prince Charles laid a wreath of scarlet poppies on the Cenotaph war memorial near Parliament. The 93-year-old monarch, who served as an army mechanic during World War II, performed the wreath-laying herself for most of her 67-year reign, but has cut back on her public duties.
This heavyweight smart speaker adds good music listening to the usual Alexa formula
Big data can support a wide range of medical services but patient privacy is a concern
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
But profit surges thanks to corporate tax cut and a significant rise in ‘other income’
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session in negative territory, taking bearish cues from the Asian markets ...
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...