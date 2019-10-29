Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes off southern Philippines

Tracking deals
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit central Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, shaking buildings and causing residents to rush from schools and offices.
The quake struck 26 km (16 miles) northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 am (0104 GMT), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
There were no were immediate reports of casualties or major damage, but with several aftershocks to be expected, Phivolcs advised residents in affected areas to remain outside the buildings.
The earthquake also shook nearby provinces and cities, including Davao City, the hometown of President Rodrigo Duterte and among the most populous cities in the country.
DZMM radio reported that power cables were seen swinging in Davao, while people rushed to open spaces, with some fainting because of fear.
Classes in schools were suspended after the earthquake.
It also triggered power cuts in General Santos city, ANC news channel reported.
The quake was initially reported as being of 6.7 magnitude by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire.
On October 16, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck central Mindanao, killing five people and injuring dozens.
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Private equity firm CX Partners has invested ₹260 crore in Tamil Nadu-based restaurant chain Thalappakatti ...
In a span of 18 years, Seshagiri Rao’s venture has grown into a ₹2,000-crore conglomerate
Mohan Kumar helps ventures go global
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism