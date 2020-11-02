Mainland China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases, same as day earlier

Mainland China reported 24 new Covid-19 cases on November 1, same as a day earlier, the country’s national health authority reported on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 21 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas and three were local infections reported in the north-western Xinjiang region.

The commission also reported 30 new asymptomatic cases, compared with no such cases reported a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless patients as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 86,021, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.