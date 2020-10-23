Major airline groups push for end to coronavirus quarantines, travel bans

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The US, state governments and some foreign countries should replace quarantines and travel bans on airline passengers with Covid-19 testing of travellers before departure and upon arrival, airline and business groups said on Thursday.
They said the move would boost US international air travel, which is down 78 per cent year-over-year for the most recent seven-day period, according to airline industry data.
Also read: IATA working with WHO, civil aviation body on Covid testing regime
The groups, which include the International Air Transport Association, Airlines for America, the US Chamber of Commerce, airline unions and the US Travel Association, called on the Trump administration, state governors and international partners “to pursue a risk-based and data-driven approach to Covid-19 testing which would obviate the need for quarantines and travel bans so that the travel network can be safely re-opened.”
The groups added that “travel quarantines are decimating our industry.”
Currently, 18 US states have some type of quarantine for arriving travellers, the groups said. Hawaii last week began allowing airline passengers who tested negative for Covid-19 to avoid a two-week mandatory quarantine upon arrival.
The US still has in place entry bans on nearly all non-US citizens who recently were in China, the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Iran and countries in the so-called Schengen border-free area of Europe.
Nearly all of Europe still bans most US travellers, while the UK allows Americans to visit but requires a two-week quarantine upon arrival.
“The continued restrictions on international travel and differing state and international quarantine policies are hampering the recovery of the US economy,” the letter added.
The Trump administration has been holding high-level discussions with countries including the UK, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy about the possibility of establishing “flight bubbles” that would allow travel or reduce quarantines if passengers agreed to Covid-19 tests before departure and upon arrival.
Under discussion are whether a quarantine would still be required, with some health experts in the Trump administration calling for a one-week quarantine, and what test would be used. Rising coronavirus infections in some countries, such as the US, pose a hurdle to lifting restrictions.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
On October 24, 1964, Northern Rhodesia gained independence from the UK and became known as Zambia. This is a ...
Be it a clifftop or the turquoise waters of a lagoon, this Thai province is a feast for the eyes
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...