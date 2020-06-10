World

Malaysia to ask Bangladesh to take back Rohingya refugees found at sea

Reuters KUALA LUMPUR | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

Malaysia will ask Bangladesh to take back about 300 Rohingya refugees detained after a boat carrying them entered its waters this week, Malaysia's defence minister said on Tuesday.

Malaysia does not recognise refugee status but has been a favoured destination for ethnic Rohingya, most of them Muslims, who fled a 2017 military-led crackdown in Myanmar, and more recently, squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

However, Malaysia has said it will no longer accept Rohingya refugees after tightening border controls to rein in the coronavirus.

“The Rohingya should know, if they come here, they cannot stay,” the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters. Malaysia's foreign ministry will ask Dhaka to take back the detained migrants if they were found to have fled the camps, he added.

On Monday, authorities arrested 269 Rohingya and retrieved the body of a woman from a damaged boat near the Malaysian island of Langkawi.

Malaysia may ask for the migrants to be placed on the Bangladeshi island of Bhasan Char, and planned to ask United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, to re-settle Rohingya migrants in a third country, Ismail Sabri said.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said his country is “neither obligated nor in a position to take any more Rohingya”, and urged the global community to help relocate the 1.1 million Rohingya seeking refuge there.

The UNHCR said the number of resettlement places around the world were limited and may not be an option for most refugees.

“For refugees to be able to live a life in safety and with dignity until such time that they are able to return home again, or find home in another country, what they need is to have protection in the country where they are seeking asylum,” the agency said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Published on June 10, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Malaysia
Bangladesh
refugee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US elections: Long lines, voting machine problems fuel investigations in Georgia
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.