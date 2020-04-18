Many countries will face spike in Covid-19 death toll: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said that many countries who are combating against Covid-19 pandemic would have to revise their death toll after the virus comes under control.

The statement came after Wuhan, the first epicenter of the virus, witnessed a spike of 50 per cent in the morbidity rate after it revised its coronavirus report. This furthered the growing doubts on China that had earlier been blamed by the United States of lack of transparency over the outbreak, according to the Agence France Presse report.

The WHO said that the Chinese officials were swamped with the unprecedented number of cases of the virus in China because of which the death toll could not be properly recorded.

Initially, the Chinese authorities had quashed the claims made by doctors in Wuhan about the spread of the virus and deemed it as fake information. Later, countries, including the US and the UK questioned China alleging that it misreported the virus.

"This is something that is a challenge in an ongoing outbreak: to identify all of your cases and all of your deaths," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, told a virtual press conference in Geneva.

"I would anticipate that many countries are going to be in a similar situation where they will have to go back and review records and look to see: did we capture all of them?"

She said the Wuhan authorities had now reviewed their databases and cross-checked for discrepancies.

Wuhan added 1,290 deaths to its number of deaths, raising the total to 3,869, and added a further 325 cases, bringing the number of infections to 50,333, AFP reported

Van Kerkhove said that because Wuhan's healthcare system was simmering with a growing number of cases, some patients died at home; others were in makeshift facilities; and that medics, focused on treating patients, therefore did not do the paperwork on time.

Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergency director, added: "All countries will face this".

But he urged nations to produce precise data as early as possible, "because that keeps us on top of what the impact is, and allows us to project forward in a much more accurate way."