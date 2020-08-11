McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging on Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.
The company now wants to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation paid to Easterbrook.
“McDonald’s does not tolerate behaviour from employees that does not reflect our values,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski, who was promoted following Easterbrook’s departure, in a message to employees Monday.
The lawsuit puts a spotlight — again — on a years-long reckoning over sexual harassment at Chicago-based McDonald’s and its 39,000 restaurants.
In the US alone, more than 50 workers have filed separate sexual harassment charges against McDonald’s with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or in state courts.
Leaders with Fight for USD 15 — which supports higher wages and unions for fast food workers — said on Monday that McDonald’s should use any money it recoups from Easterbrook for worker-led programmes that combat sexual harassment.
In his message to employees, Kempczinski said he is committed to making sure that employees are encouraged and comfortable coming forward with information about any behavior that doesn’t align with our values.
McDonald’s also told workers on Monday it is conducting a global survey and listening sessions to assess the current state of its corporate culture. The assessment will be completed and shared with employees in November, McDonald’s Chief People Officer Heidi Capozzi said in a message obtained by The Associated Press.
McDonald’s fired Easterbrook last November after he acknowledged exchanging videos and text messages in a non-physical, consensual relationship with an employee.
Easterbrook told the company that there were no other similar instances. An initial search of his cellphone confirmed that.
Based on what the company knew at the time, McDonald’s board approved a separation agreement without cause that allowed Easterbrook to keep nearly $42 million in stock-based benefits, according to Equilar, which tracks executive compensation. Easterbrook also collected 26 weeks of pay, amounting to compensation of about $670,000.
According to the lawsuit, McDonald’s received an anonymous tip in July that Easterbrook had engaged in a sexual relationship with another employee. After an investigation, McDonald’s confirmed that relationship as well as two other physical, sexual relationships in the year before he was fired. Easterbrook also approved a special grant of restricted stock, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, to one of those employees, the lawsuit said.
Tim Hubbard, an assistant professor of management at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, said firing a CEO with cause can lead to protracted, expensive legal battles, which is why boards try to avoid it. Easterbrook’s case seemed clear-cut, he said.
But Hubbard applauded McDonald’s for reopening the investigation when new information came forward. He said McDonald’s experience may teach other companies not to reach severance agreements without a thorough investigation.
It’s unclear how much Easterbrook might have to pay. In the lawsuit, McDonald’s says Easterbrook’s separation agreement makes clear that his 2018 and 2019 equity awards may be forfeited if the company determines he has engaged in detrimental conduct. Easterbrook was awarded more than $29 million in stock-based compensation in those two years.
Telephone and email messages seeking comment were left with Easterbrook’s attorney.
McDonald’s shares were flat at $204.23 in midday trading.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
The stock of Hindalco Industries registered fresh five-months high of ₹179 yesterday and it remains above the ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...