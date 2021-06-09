World

Melbourne’s 4th pandemic lockdown to end on Friday

PTI Melbourne | Updated on June 09, 2021

An empty tram during a Covid lockdown in Melbourne, Australia   -  Reuters

Residents to travel up to 25 kilometres for non-essential reasons

Australia's second-largest city will emerge from its fourth pandemic lockdown on Friday.

But some restrictions will remain and the 5 million residents of Melbourne won't be allowed to travel to regional centres in surrounding Victoria state.

State officials say the lockdown is being ended after two weeks following only one new coronavirus case being detected in the latest 24-hour period linked to the Melbourne cluster. The new case brings the number of infections in the cluster to 68.

Children will be able to return to school on Friday and travel restrictions will be changed to allow Melbourne residents to travel up to 25 kilometres for non-essential reasons rather than 10 kilometres

Published on June 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Australia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.