Melbourne’s 4th pandemic lockdown to end on Friday

Australia's second-largest city will emerge from its fourth pandemic lockdown on Friday.

But some restrictions will remain and the 5 million residents of Melbourne won't be allowed to travel to regional centres in surrounding Victoria state.

State officials say the lockdown is being ended after two weeks following only one new coronavirus case being detected in the latest 24-hour period linked to the Melbourne cluster. The new case brings the number of infections in the cluster to 68.

Children will be able to return to school on Friday and travel restrictions will be changed to allow Melbourne residents to travel up to 25 kilometres for non-essential reasons rather than 10 kilometres