Merkel’s top diplomat warns China over Taiwan ‘threats’

Bloomberg September 2 | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomes China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi before a meeting in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday   -  REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top diplomat warned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi against ‘threats’, as the top official from Beijing reinforced his accusation that a Czech lawmaker’s visit to Taiwan had crossed a line.

The sharp exchange after talks in Berlin undermined what had been billed as a charm offensive from China, a day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the Czech Senate president would pay a ‘heavy price’ for his visit. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would spoken by phone with the Czech Foreign minister.

“We as European’s act in close cooperation — we offer our international partners respect, and we expect the exact same from them”, Maas said Tuesday at a briefing in Berlin alongside Wang. “Threats dont fit in here”.

Wang reiterated his position, saying that Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil’s visit was an intervention in China’s internal affairs and a violation to which the government in Beijing had to respond.

“You’ve crossed a red line,” Wang said in Berlin, addressing Vystrcil and his 90-member delegation, including Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, a Beijing critic who in January made Taipei a sister city to the Czech capital.

