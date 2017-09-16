Military to guard key sites across Britain, threat level raised to critical

Military personnel are set to guard key sites across Britain, replacing police officers, as the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre raised the nation’s threat level to critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently. “This is a proportionate and sensible step that should provide extra reassurance and protection while the investigation progresses,” Prime Minister Theresa May said late on Friday, following the explosion of an improvised device on a busy rush hour tube that injured at least 29 people.

Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said there was little doubt that the device had been intended to cause great harm and injury. Hundreds of police officers were working on the case, with 45 witnesses interviewed and 77 images and videos sent to the force by members of the public.

“I urge communities across the UK to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the police immediately,” he said, adding that the country could expect more armed and unarmed police on the streets, particularly at crowded places, iconic sites, transport hubs and ports. Security would also be enhanced at upcoming events.

ISIS has taken responsibility for the attack, according to a communiqué translated by the Site Intelligence Group, claiming that several devices had been planted, and that more “devastating” attacks were to come.

