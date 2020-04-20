“Miniscule traces” of novel coronavirus found in Paris’ non-potable water: Report

City officials in Paris have found “minuscule traces" of the novel coronavirus in Paris’ non-potable water according to media reports.

The Water Authority of Pris had tested multiple non-potable water samples in their laboratory. Out of these samples, small amounts of the virus were found in four of the 27 samples that had been tested. This had led to an immediate shutdown of the network Celia Blauel one of the environmental officials of Paris had told AFP.

The non-potable water in Paris is used for cleaning streets, water the city’s parks and gardens and supply water to ornamental public fountains. Drinking water, however, is not at the risk of being contaminated according to city officials as per the report. The drinking water supply is a network completely independent of the non-potable water network which is drawn from the Seine River and the Ourcq canal.

Paris authorities will be consulting the regional health agency and conduct a risk analysis to decide further steps, the report said.

France is one of the high-impacted countries regarding the global Covid-19 pandemic and has been on lockdown since March 17. President Emmanuel Macron last week had announced the extension of lockdown in the Country till May 11.

France will unveil its post lockdown plan and lifting of gradual restrictions within the next two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Sunday said that the lives of the people would not be the same even after the lockdown is lifted on May 11 and they may have to learn to “live with the virus” for now as a vaccine may not be possible before 2021, the report said.

France has reported over 1 lakh confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far according to reports.