Modi, Biden discuss Covid-19 cooperation, renewing partnership on climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Jo Biden, in a telephonic interaction on Monday, expressed their commitment in ensuring that India and the US will work in close cooperation to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, renew their partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy benefiting people of both countries and stand together against global terrorism.
“The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad,” according to a readout on the telephone call released by the White House.
The US President underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship, the release added. The two also resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Myanmar.
Modi and Biden affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change and the Indian PM welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in India. The ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy were highlighted. “Prime Minister welcomed President Biden’s initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same,” the MEA release said.
Modi invited Biden and his wife to visit India at their earliest convenience, the statement added.
The two also discussed at length regional developments and the wider geo-political context. “They noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests. They reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the MEA release said.
