Modi greets Israeli PM Bennett on Hanukkah

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 29, 2021

Jewish people around the world are celebrating the 8-day festival of lights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, people of Israel and Jewish people around the world on Hanukkah.

"Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights," Modi tweeted late on Sunday.

Bennett was elected as Israel's new PM in June this year after he defeated Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's new PM called India a "huge friend" during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the country last month.

"We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett had said in his meeting with Jaishankar.

Published on November 29, 2021

