Modi greets Israeli PM Bennett on Hanukkah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, people of Israel and Jewish people around the world on Hanukkah.

"Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights," Modi tweeted late on Sunday.

Bennett was elected as Israel's new PM in June this year after he defeated Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel's new PM called India a "huge friend" during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the country last month.

"We view India as a huge friend and we're looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions. I look forward to a very productive meeting," Bennett had said in his meeting with Jaishankar.