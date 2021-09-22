Modi leaves for US on a packed agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his visit to the US will be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the country and consolidate relations with strategic partners Japan and Australia.

“During my visit, I will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President (Joe) Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” Modi said on Wednesday before leaving for his visit from September 22–25.

The Indian PM will participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit on September 24 with Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga.

“The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our virtual summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said.

The PM will also hold bilaterals with his counterparts from Japan and Australia.

“I will conclude my visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues,” the PM said.