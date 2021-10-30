Modi meets Pope, discusses climate change, pandemic ahead of G20

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday and discussed issues such as the effects of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic on people and the challenges posed by climate change, according to an official release.
Modi, who is in Rome to attend the G20 Summit on October 30-31, also met his counterparts from Italy, France and the EU and talked about post-pandemic economic recovery, mutual recognition of vaccine certifications, promotion of green energy initiatives and co-operation to boost trade and investments.
The leaders from G20 nations met for the first in-person summit since the pandemic, to discuss the global economy and global health, climate change, and sustainable development.
Modi’s meeting with the Pope, which was scheduled for 20 minutes, extended for about an hour, a source said.
Also see: PM Modi meets Pope Francis in Vatican
“The Prime Minister briefed the Pope about the ambitious initiatives taken by India in combating climate change as well as India's success in administering one billion Covid-19 vaccination doses. His Holiness appreciated India’s assistance to countries in need during the pandemic,” the release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday stated.
Prime Minster extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, which was accepted, it added. This was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades, the release said.
On Friday, the PM was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome. The two also held a bilateral discussion.
“Glad to have met PM Mario Draghi in Rome. We talked about ways to strengthen the friendship between India and Italy. There is great potential to further scale up economic linkages, cultural cooperation and for us to work together towards a more environment friendly planet,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.
Modi also met President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. “...the leaders reviewed India-EU cooperation covering political and security relations, trade and investment relations, as well as ‘Roadmap 2025’ adopted at the last India-EU summit... they also discussed developments around climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and contemporary global and regional developments of interest,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a press briefing.
Also see: G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal
The PM also met members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India from different organisations in Italy.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...