Modi seeks G20 support to ensure Afghan territory doesn’t support terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan which states that Afghan territory shouldn’t be used in any way to promote acts of terrorism.

Modi, who participated virtually in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, called for an enhancement of the joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Inclusive administration

To restrict the spread of radicalism, the PM supported the idea of an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which would include women and minorities.

“He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan,” the release said.

Unified response

The Prime Minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which, he said, it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation.

Afghanistan is in the midst of political chaos and economic uncertainty after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August this year.

Modi emphasised the centuries old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and pointed out that over the last two decades, India had contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan.

The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, and chaired by the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation, concerns relating to terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.