Modi seeks G20 support to ensure Afghan territory doesn’t support terrorism

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in the UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan which states that Afghan territory shouldn’t be used in any way to promote acts of terrorism.
Modi, who participated virtually in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, called for an enhancement of the joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
To restrict the spread of radicalism, the PM supported the idea of an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which would include women and minorities.
Also see: Indian govt’s reform measures ‘powerful message’ for western investors: ATC Exec VP DiSanto
“He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan,” the release said.
The Prime Minister called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which, he said, it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation.
Afghanistan is in the midst of political chaos and economic uncertainty after the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August this year.
Modi emphasised the centuries old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and pointed out that over the last two decades, India had contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan.
Also see: G20 Ministerial: Goyal speaks against vaccine discrimination, calls for IPR waiver
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.
The meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, and chaired by the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Issues under consideration at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation, concerns relating to terrorism and human rights in Afghanistan.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...