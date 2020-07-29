Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 may jeopardise world’s efforts to fight the pandemic: Report

The threat of coronavirus infection is far from over. According to the research by the Rockefeller University, New York, SARS-CoV-2 carries the potential to mutate to produce a spike protein that could leave neutralising antibodies ineffective, Financial Express reported.

The pathogens generally mutate to adapt to the host’s body and the cells in the host’s body mutate to counter the pathogen.

Their study suggested that similar mutations have been noted in the case of SARS-CoV-2. However, the mutations make for a small fraction of genomic variants.

If the mutations in SARS-CoV-2 come with larger implications, even the currently most-effective plasma therapy would be rendered ineffective in fighting the virus.

This will also disrupt the vaccine development trials as the researchers around the world are working to develop antibodies against the infection, not against the mutated form.

Experts who conducted the study recommended that the use of combinations of monoclonal antibodies that target different locations on the virus’ receptor-binding site should be used to combat the virus so that there won’t be any overlapping mutation of the virus, Financial Express report added.

Many countries in the world, including the US, China, Russia, the UK, have been vying to develop the first vaccine against the virus. But, the blistering research pace has nonetheless been too slow to catch the coronavirus, as per Harvard’s gazette.